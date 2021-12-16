Downtown businesses hit with break-ins

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Some business owners in downtown Huntington were met Thursday morning with shattered glass and rattled nerves after break-ins overnight.

Among those who had damage along Fourth Avenue were Sip in the 300 block of Ninth Street, Nawab in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue, and Starbucks in the 200 block of 9th Street at Pullman Square.

They were among multiple businesses hit with damages.

We have reached out to city of Huntington officials for comment and are talking with more business owners.

