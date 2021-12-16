Advertisement

Downtown businesses hit with break-ins

Sip in the 300 block of Ninth Street was among downtown Huntington businesses hit by break-ins...
Sip in the 300 block of Ninth Street was among downtown Huntington businesses hit by break-ins overnight Wednesday into Thursday.(WSAZ/Grover Tadlock)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Some business owners in downtown Huntington were met Thursday morning with shattered glass and rattled nerves after break-ins overnight.

Among those who had damage along Fourth Avenue were Sip in the 300 block of Ninth Street, Nawab in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue, and Starbucks in the 200 block of 9th Street at Pullman Square.

They were among multiple businesses hit with damages.

We have reached out to city of Huntington officials for comment and are talking with more business owners.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily
Customers react to temporary Walmart closure in Jackson, Ohio
Customers react to temporary Walmart closure
Kentucky State Police say 63-year-old Randell Nichols was involved in the murder of Kelly Glover.
Second arrest made in Elliott County cold case
Danny Webb, 67, was taken into custody after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children...
Man arrested for child pornography
Woman dies after crash on US 23

Latest News

Rock Hill Local School District has drive-thru light display
Rock Hill Local School District has drive-thru light display
Man shares experience volunteering in western Kentucky
Man shares experience volunteering in western Kentucky
Officer-involved shooting reported in Floyd County
Chris Perry recounts the two days he spent in western Kentucky volunteering after tornadoes...
Man shares experience volunteering in western Kentucky