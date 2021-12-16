Man shares experience volunteering in western Kentucky

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- It was Mr. Rogers who once said, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

One of those helpers is Chris Perry.

He says a robo-call lead him to go to Mayfield, Kentucky to offer up his time.

There he would see the rubble tornadoes left behind.

He recounted the two days he spent there by going through pictures on a cell phone, describing a make-shift food pantry for residents, the damage across the city, and the willingness of others to lend a helping hand.

“You have to imagine everything in your house being gone, including all your kids’ toys, not to mention the fact it’s [almost] Christmas,” Perry said as he noted an outpouring of donated toys. “It was heartwarming that people kept that in mind.”

Chris Perry says he wanted to share those pictures with us. Pictures of the good in humanity. Pictures worth a thousand words, as he helped with cleanup efforts.

Perry had done volunteer work in the past, he got a robo-call in the early hours of Saturday morning to go and assist in the cleanup efforts in Mayfield.

He says only first responders and military personnel were allowed into downtown on Saturday as teams were in the middle of search and rescue operations.

“That first day, a group of us that had experience with some tools and equipment went out and cleared trees and branches and debris from county roads and highways,” Perry said.

That changed Sunday when the task became search and recovery.

“[The] city building or county building suffered a great deal of damage,” Perry told WSAZ. “It [was] a bright sunny day the day after what is probably the worst day in most of these people’s lives.”

The city building resonated with him. It made him think of Ironton, which is a town with a population similar to Mayfield’s.

“There were people of all ages and genders and races, all working together, and it was great to see Americans stepping up to help other Americans in need,” Perry said, adding it reminded him of 9/11. “It seems like it was the last time that I saw such a group of people that were galvanized, putting their differences, petty and large, aside to help one another.”

It was Mr. Rogers who once said, “Look for the helpers. Because if you look for the helpers, you’ll know that there’s hope.”

Perry says anyone who can volunteer, should do so.

He’s a member of the Elks Lodge 177 in Ironton and says local Elks can help direct folks on how they can make donations and get involved.

The Ashland Elks will also be sending a truck this week with bulk goods.

