Man taken to hospital after oxygen tank explodes

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after an oxygen tank exploded, 911 dispatchers confirm.

The explosion happed just before 12:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Main Street on Charleston’s west side.

According to the State Fire Marshal, a man was outside of his home in the 100 block of Delaware Avenue beating on an oxygen tank with a hammer.

Officials say the tank exploded, sending debris about a block away, hitting a parked car.

The man was taken to the hospital with burns.

No word on his condition.

