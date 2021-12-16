No deal reached in Special Metals negotiations

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two days of talks between company officials with Special Metals and a federal mediator ended Wednesday with no deal.

Since Oct. 1, about 450 members of United Steel Workers Local 40 have been on strike. They’ll have to wait through the holidays until a potential deal is on the table.

Chad Thompson, president of USW Local 40, said the next scheduled negotiations are not set until Jan. 4 and 6.

“All I can say at this point is we tried to suggest a couple different ways we could get something fair, and the membership would vote in -- and unsuccessful by a long shot.” Thompson said. “It’s very disappointing we have to wait till January to try and get 440 families back to work.”

Thompson said safety issues, length of time for temporary job assignments, vacation time, and health care are a few reasons for the strike.

We have reached out to the company for comment.

The most recent talks went from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

