Advertisement

No deal reached in Special Metals negotiations

Two days of talks between company officials with Special Metals and a federal mediator ended...
Two days of talks between company officials with Special Metals and a federal mediator ended Wednesday with no deal.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two days of talks between company officials with Special Metals and a federal mediator ended Wednesday with no deal.

Since Oct. 1, about 450 members of United Steel Workers Local 40 have been on strike. They’ll have to wait through the holidays until a potential deal is on the table.

Chad Thompson, president of USW Local 40, said the next scheduled negotiations are not set until Jan. 4 and 6.

“All I can say at this point is we tried to suggest a couple different ways we could get something fair, and the membership would vote in -- and unsuccessful by a long shot.” Thompson said. “It’s very disappointing we have to wait till January to try and get 440 families back to work.”

Thompson said safety issues, length of time for temporary job assignments, vacation time, and health care are a few reasons for the strike.

We have reached out to the company for comment.

The most recent talks went from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

For previous coverage, >>>>

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily
The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes
Route 60 (31st Street) is closed between 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington after a person was...
Man hit and killed by pickup truck; name released
An accident Tuesday evening temporarily closed part of Interstate 64 West in the Institute and...
I-64 West reopen at scene of 3-vehicle crash
Kentucky State Police say 63-year-old Randell Nichols was involved in the murder of Kelly Glover.
Second arrest made in Elliott County cold case

Latest News

Marshall in Louisiana for the New Orleans Bowl
Marshall in Louisiana for the New Orleans Bowl
Wednesday marks 54-year anniversary of Silver Bridge collapse
Wednesday marks 54-year anniversary of Silver Bridge collapse
Hospital reopening emergency room
Fire Marshal Capt. Mat Winters spends time inspecting rental properties for hazards and dangers.
City’s rental registry program aims to improve housing