Officer-involved shooting reported in Floyd County

MARTIN, Ky (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 in Pikeville has been requested by Martin City Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 12:08 a.m. in Floyd County.

At the request of the Martin City Police Department, KSP Post 9 investigators responded to the scene and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

A man was transported to Pikeville Medical Center, where he was treated, released and transported to the Pike County Detention Center.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.

No further information has been released at this time.

