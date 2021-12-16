Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting reported in Floyd County

(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN, Ky (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 in Pikeville has been requested by Martin City Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 12:08 a.m. in Floyd County.

At the request of the Martin City Police Department, KSP Post 9 investigators responded to the scene and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

A man was transported to Pikeville Medical Center, where he was treated, released and transported to the Pike County Detention Center.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.

No further information has been released at this time.

