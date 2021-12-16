Omicron variant now in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in West Virginia, Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh announced Thursday morning.

“We just immediately received notification from the CDC that in their surveillance study of West Virginia that they have now identified a single case of the omicron variant in West Virginia,” Dr. Clay Marsh said during Gov. Justice’s virtual briefing updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

“In the United States on December 4th, the omicron variant was 0.4 percent of all cases,” Dr. Marsh continued. “In one week, omicron became 2.9 percent of all cases.”

Dr. Marsh said Thursday, it has been estimated that the omicron variant is about three times as infectious as the Delta variant.

