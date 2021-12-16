Record warmth on Thursday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another frantic December night in America’s breadbasket as violent high wind storms, rare tornadoes and even a long lived derecho-like wind storm pummeled a 10 state area from Oklahoma to Minnesota. Along the way people in the heartland experienced weather normally confined to the spring time when severe weather rules the roost!

Locally the same warmth driving the drama on the high Plains is responsible for a Thursday forecast of near record warmth. On Wednesday highs hit 70/68 Charleston/Huntington respectively well under record highs in the mid-70s for both cities. Now since the air mass moving in looks a few degrees warmer than Wednesday, Thursday’s record highs of 67 in Collis P.’s workshop and 70 in Charleston are reachable, cloud cover and sunshine depending.

By Thursday late day into the evening, rain will be approaching from the west with much of the region waiting until nightfall to “soak” in the rain, odds favor a warm and humid partner in selling the warmth to visitors.

Once rains arrive they will take their good old time making it through. So a damp and chilly weekend of showers and clouds is their story. Highs will be in the 60s on Thursday and Saturday while held down Friday to the 50s

