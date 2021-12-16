City’s rental registry program aims to improve housing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An ordinance passed by Huntington City Council in 2018 sought to improve the quality and safety of rented structures in the community.

“It’s just something to make Huntington better,” said Todd Darst.

Darst is one of three housing inspectors hired in December 2020 by the city to fulfill and serve the Huntington Rental Registry program. The three inspectors began hitting the streets in April 2021.

So far, they’ve completed 1,318 inspections. By working with landlords, they’ve been able to reach 90% compliance and correcting issues and other safety hazards.

“Right now the pass fail ratio is 43 percent pass, 57 fail,” Darst said.

A 2020 report on Huntington’s housing stock indicated there are 9,063 rentals -- 6,050, or 63 percent of them, were considered in “decline.”

The report estimates 60-80% of all rental units were code noncompliant.

One of the most common infractions is in regards to fire safety. A new city code requires a smoke alarm in each bedroom and common area.

“It’s a five dollar fix. It could save somebody’s life, so it’s well worth it,” Darst said.

An estimated 51% of housing in the city of Huntington is rental property.

Inspectors are looking for electrical problems, adequate and proper heating sources, maintenance issues, handrails, and other safety concerns.

“Paint coming down in the living room, that’s aesthetic, it can wait,” Darst said. “We still want you to fix it, but we’re mainly focused on the safety for the residents.”

After the inspection, a report will be filed. If there are infractions, landlords and property owners will be given a two-week notice to come up with a corrective plan of action.

The housing inspectors will inspect one- and two-family residential dwellings no more than once in a 12-month period for each rental unit, according to the ordinance.

“Some of the landlords even look at it like they’re receiving a free home inspection,” Darst said. “Something that would cost upwards normally of $500, and we’re coming in free of charge, just letting them know what they need to do.”

Other landlords have noticed a reduction in their insurance once they’re able to provide documentation and proof of safety compliance.

One tenant we spoke with who didn’t want to be identified for fear of retaliation says she’s been living in her apartment unit for two years. She’s had a handful of issues including rodents, leaks and inconsistent heating.

When Darst inspected her apartment, he found a natural gas leak. She tells WSAZ she was grateful for the information and the legal record to get her living conditions improved.

“I felt like he really cared and wanted to help,” she said.

Darst says each inspection gets them closer to a better protected community.

“Safe, affordable housing is a staple of any prosperous community. The market determines what is affordable, and accountability ensures that housing is safe,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “Dwellings are safe and livable in municipalities when local governments enforce building and safety codes. We seek to hold owners of residential dwellings accountable for properties they seek to rent by enforcing the provisions of these housing codes. Our goal is to ensure that all rental units are on record with the city and that they are inspected for full compliance with municipal housing codes at least every three years.”

Tenants of residential rental properties, regardless of whether it is a one- or two-family dwelling or multi-family dwelling, have the legal right to request an inspection directly from the city of Huntington without the permission of the property owner or landlord.

If landlords do not voluntarily register their property, the city will use other methods to ensure their property is registered and inspections occur.

Rental registry application packets for all types of rental dwellings can be obtained by calling Laura Armstrong in the Finance Department at 304-696-5540, Ext. 2306 or emailing armstrongl@huntingtonwv.gov. They also can be found online at https://www.cityofhuntington.com/document-center/finance/.

To register a complaint and request an inspection for a one- or two-family unit dwelling, call Chante Dunn in the Public Works Department at 304-696-5540, Ext. 2202, or email dunnb@huntingtonwv.gov. To register a complaint and request an inspection for a multi-family dwelling, call Melissa Kilgore in the Inspections and Permits Division at 304-696-5540, Ext. 2003, or email kilgorem@huntingtonwv.gov.

It also should be noted that multi-family dwellings such as apartment buildings with more than two units, dormitories, and lodging and rooming, are inspected by building, electric and plumbing inspectors, and the city of Huntington Fire Marshal’s Office. Owners of multi-family dwellings also complete a different application packet.

