School districts warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – School districts in our region and across the country are on alert as a threat goes viral on TikTok among school aged students.

Cabell County Schools said Thursday the district was made aware of a TikTok trend pertaining to nationwide school shootings and bomb threats supposedly being planned to take place on 17 December 2021.

The following message from Cabell County Schools was sent to families Thursday:

“Cabell families, The West Virginia Fusion Center has made us aware of a TikTok trend pertaining to nationwide school shootings and bomb threats supposedly being planned to take place on 17 December 2021. The center reports numerous schools in the United States have been receiving threats throughout the week. According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or derogatory findings regarding this event in the state of West Virginia. Our school district is fortunate to have a successful working relationship with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. We are all carefully monitoring the situation together. Threats to our school community or individuals will not tolerated and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Thank you for your assistance in ensuring our schools remain safe places for our students, staff and families.”

