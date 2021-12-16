Schools cracking down on teen vaping

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Several school districts are suing an e-cigarette manufacturer, Juul.

The federal lawsuit alleges Juul used misleading advertising tactics to market its products to children.

Mercer, Greenbrier, Raleigh, Mineral, and Gilmer counties have joined the suit.

The easily hidden e-cigarette is hard for school administrators to detect in schools. Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander says there’s an overwhelming concern because some of the e-cigarettes are laced with harmful substances.

“We’re seeing high school students get ahold of those [THC cartridges], and when large quantities are consumed it can cause a reaction,” Alexander said. “We’ve had situations where we have to have medical personnel check students out because they’ve consumed too much of that substance.”

Alexander said during the last month or so, four devices confiscated from students tested positive for THC. School resources officers in Wayne County Schools are equipped with testing strips to test the devices once confiscated.

Several schools districts, including Wayne County Schools and Cabell County Schools, received donations from Prestera and the Prevention Coalition to install vape detectors in areas where cameras can’t be installed. The vape detectors will be placed in high schools and some middle schools.

The devices detect THC, nicotine, vape chemicals, and have an anti-bullying feature that detects high-pitched noises.

For instance, if a device detects something in, say, restroom A, administrators look on your hallway camera to see who is exiting the bathroom at that time.

“It’s marvelous to see it pick up a vapor that you can’t even see or smell. It will help our administrators, our parents, and more importantly, our students,” said Keith Thomas, coordinator for Student Support of Cabell County Schools. “A lot of kids are telling us they want to quit, and we’re trying to address the vaping pandemic from every angle.”

The districts are working with local health departments to stress education to both parents and teens.

Each district is aware of the lawsuit and weighing its options.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.