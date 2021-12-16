Threat made toward middle school; juvenile identify

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement has identified a juvenile accused of making a school threat through a social media app.

The threat on Snap Chat was directed toward Van Jr. Sr. High School.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the situation is resolved and there is no longer a threat to the community or school.

The sheriff’s office says the case will be handled in court.

No other information was released.

