What to know traveling through Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, this is one of the busiest travel times of the year at Yeager Airport.

And whether it’s for the holidays or another reason, more people are flying.

‘We’re starting to get back into travel again,” traveler Derek Edwards said.

Yeager Public Affairs Specialist Rachel Urbanski says their Christmas travel season starts Dec. 16th and continues through Jan. 3.

While not quite back up to pre-pandemic levels, she said it’s getting close.

“In 2019, 119 million people were taking to the airways, and now it’s 109 million,” Urbanski said. “So it’s good to start seeing people come back into our airports and to take off wherever they are for this holiday season.”

And with more people flying, there are a few things to pay attention to.

Make sure your bags are checked 45 minutes before your flight for a domestic flight. If you’re going on an international flight, it’s 60 minutes. If you don’t do this, the airline may not check your bags.

“That’s not the airport, it’s the airlines,” Urbanski said. “That is their rule.”

“That does worry me a little bit because ... I run late a lot,” Edwards said. “So that’s a little bit scary, but just a little bit of pre-planning is all it’ll take.”

Plus, with more people flying again, it never hurts to show up a few minutes earlier than you normally would for your flight.

