Boil water advisory issued for some WVAW customers
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Twenty-two West Virginia American Water customers in the Elkview area are under a boil water advisory, the company said Thursday evening.
It follows a water main break that crews worked on earlier in the day.
Customers are advised to bring any water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and watering pets to a rolling boil for at least a minute before cooling and use.
The advisory affects customers on Elk River Road, Rockingham Road, Iceberg Drive, Inglewood Lane, and Dixie Street in Elkview.
