Boil water advisory issued for some WVAW customers

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Twenty-two West Virginia American Water customers in the Elkview area are under a boil water advisory, the company said Thursday evening.

It follows a water main break that crews worked on earlier in the day.

Customers are advised to bring any water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and watering pets to a rolling boil for at least a minute before cooling and use.

The advisory affects customers on Elk River Road, Rockingham Road, Iceberg Drive, Inglewood Lane, and Dixie Street in Elkview.

