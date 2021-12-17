Emergency crews work together to rescue dog trapped in vent
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - Emergency crews worked Thursday morning to rescue an elderly pup from a vent inside a home.
The Prestonsburg Fire Department posted pictures to its Facebook page of the rescue.
With help from police, fire crews say they were able to rescue 16-year-old Tinker Bell within about 30 minutes.
