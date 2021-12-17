Family’s storage unit vandalized; late husband’s belongings destroyed and stolen

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A storage unit the Hill family used to think was a safe space to keep their belongings, has been vandalized.

It’s not clear when exactly the damages occurred. However, Tracey Hill said she noticed the vandalism Sunday. Her storage unit is set up at Wildcat Storage, previously known as U-Stor.

Tracey and her son Jake have been sifting through dozens of items belonging to Tracey’s late husband, Jacob, that have either been destroyed or vandalized.

“We had a tote that had his clothes in it. They actually busted the whole entire thing and took the tote that goes with this,” Tracey said.

However, throughout the thousands of dollars worth of keepsakes that are gone, laughs and memories are locked into two items for her son Jake that were taken -- a remote control car that his dad gifted him just a week before he died, as well as his dad’s fishing gear that Tracey had plans on passing down to Jake.

Jake was only four when his dad passed away. However, Tracey said the two went fishing together all of the time. It started as a hobby that turned into an inseparable bond that Jake is always reminded of each time he looks at the fishing pole engraved in his father’s grave.

“To see the look on my son’s face when he saw it wasn’t there was devastating,” Tracey said. “They really took more than just a few fishing poles and things like that. They took literally all we had left of him.”

“Just one day you lose it all,” Jake said.

Tracey said she and Jake wish for whoever took the fishing gear and RC car to bring them back.

“Well, I’d be happy and I’d feel like the whole family is back together,” Jake said.

