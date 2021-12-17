Elderly woman taken to hospital after fire at high-rise apartment building

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a high-rise apartment complex in the Guyandotte area of Huntington after reports of a fire.

According to 911 dispatchers, crews knocked out flames that began in a 4th floor apartment.

The fire was reported at a high-rise along Short Street just after 8 a.m. Friday.

The elderly woman who lived inside the apartment where flames were spotted was taken to the hospital with minor burns.

15 people were safely removed from the high-rise by emergency crews.

According to Huntington Fire Chief, Jan Rader, several apartments received water damage due to the sprinkler system activating.

Those 15 people have been taken to the Guyandotte Elementary Library for food, coffee and blankets as emergency crews clear and clean the scene.

The displaced residents also received a show while at the library as students sang Christmas carols.

The elevator is currently out at the high-rise.

The Fire Marshall is on the scene looking for a cause, Chief Rader tells WSAZ.com.

No other information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.