First omicron COVID case confirmed in Ky.

The first case of the omicron COVID variant has been confirmed in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear...
The first case of the omicron COVID variant has been confirmed in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Friday evening.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The first case of the omicron COVID variant has been confirmed in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Friday evening.

According to the governor’s post, Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s health commissioner, will update the commonwealth at 1 p.m. Saturday.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

