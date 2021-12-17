First omicron COVID case confirmed in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The first case of the omicron COVID variant has been confirmed in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Friday evening.

According to the governor’s post, Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s health commissioner, will update the commonwealth at 1 p.m. Saturday.

As expected, Kentucky has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant. Governor Beshear and Dr. Stack will update the commonwealth at 1 p.m. EST Saturday, Dec. 18. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 17, 2021

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.