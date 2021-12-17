First Warning Forecast | Damp, mild to start weekend then dry, chilly to finish

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday saw a second day of showers, but temperatures were certainly much cooler than Thursday’s record-breaking 70s. However, a warm front lifting north Friday night ushers in the return of unseasonably warm temperatures for Saturday. This will be followed by a cold front sweeping through Saturday afternoon that brings a third consecutive day with showers and much chillier temperatures by Saturday evening. Following the crazy start to the weekend, Sunday trends drier but stays chilled. Then, dry but seasonably cool weather can be expected through much of the week ahead leading up to Christmas next Saturday.

Showers will be common Friday evening through midnight as temperatures stay fairly steady in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday night, showers break up and lift to the north as temperatures rise to the mid 50s by dawn Saturday.

Saturday starts dry with breaks in the clouds. Temperatures rise quickly to the mid 60s by midday as a breeze picks up.

By late Saturday morning into the afternoon, a new round of showers begins spreading across the area. Afternoon high temperatures reach the mid 60s with a continued breeze.

Showers begin tapering Saturday night, but a few snowflakes may fall before the end of the precipitation. Low temperatures fall close to freezing in the low 30s.

Sunday stays mostly cloudy and much chillier with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s for much of the day. A few sprinkles or flurries may continue to fly, primarily eastward.

A nice stretch of weather sets up Monday through Thursday with a decent amount of sunshine each day. Temperatures will be near seasonable each afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Mornings start in the mid to upper 20s.

By Christmas Eve, a chance for showers returns as high temperatures reach near 50 degrees.

