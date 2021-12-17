Fugitive arrested after pursuit in eastern Ky.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man who was a fugitive from justice was arrested Wednesday night after a pursuit, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said.

The sheriff said the pursuit involved deputies and city of Martin Police officers, ending with the arrest of Tommy Shepherd. The sheriff said Shepherd had been wanted for weeks.

Hunt said Shepherd drove off after law enforcement officers initiated a traffic stop. Martin Police stayed with the car as deputies went to try and get ahead of the suspect.

The pursuit ended with an incident that’s being investigated by Kentucky State Police. Details about that incident are unavailable.

Shepherd was taken to the Pike County Jail. The charges he faces were not immediately available.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.