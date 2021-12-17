Advertisement

Fugitive arrested after pursuit in eastern Ky.

Tommy Shepherd, a fugitive from justice, was arrested after a pursuit in Floyd County, Kentucky.
Tommy Shepherd, a fugitive from justice, was arrested after a pursuit in Floyd County, Kentucky.(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man who was a fugitive from justice was arrested Wednesday night after a pursuit, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said.

The sheriff said the pursuit involved deputies and city of Martin Police officers, ending with the arrest of Tommy Shepherd. The sheriff said Shepherd had been wanted for weeks.

Hunt said Shepherd drove off after law enforcement officers initiated a traffic stop. Martin Police stayed with the car as deputies went to try and get ahead of the suspect.

The pursuit ended with an incident that’s being investigated by Kentucky State Police. Details about that incident are unavailable.

Shepherd was taken to the Pike County Jail. The charges he faces were not immediately available.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
School districts warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend
Omicron variant now in West Virginia
Customers react to temporary Walmart closure in Jackson, Ohio
Customers react to temporary Walmart closure
Man taken to hospital after oxygen tank explodes
Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily

Latest News

Crunch time approaching for the Herd at the New Orleans Bowl
Crunch time approaching for the Herd at the New Orleans Bowl
FIRST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS PARADE IN PROCTORVILLE, OHIO
FIRST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS PARADE IN PROCTORVILLE, OHIO
FUNDING APPROVED FOR LOCAL FOOD BANKS
Funding approved for local food banks
Some families battling food insecurity in our region are getting a helping hand this holiday...
Kanawha County Commission: Filling tables and welcoming new badges