Advertisement

Gov. DeWine sending members of National Guard into hospitals to ease pressure

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine holds a press conference to discuss efforts to help address COVID-19...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine holds a press conference to discuss efforts to help address COVID-19 related hospital staffing issues.(the ohio channel)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The State of Ohio is experiencing its highest number of COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital since December 22, 2020, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday during a virtual press conference to discuss efforts to help address hospital staffing issues.

“We are also approaching the all-time high number,” said Gov. DeWine. “Not too far away.”

Friday morning, the governor announced he is ordering 1,050 members of the Ohio National Guard into the state’s hospitals to “deal with the very serious situation.”

Gov. DeWine also announced that state officials are now working with an Ohio health care staffing company to help hospitals meet staffing needs.

“This will allow Ohio hospitals to bring in qualified nurses and other medical personnel from out of state to fill needed positions and help ease some of the pressure on hospitals and staff,” Gov. DeWine said.

For live coverage of the press conference - TAP HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
School districts warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend
Omicron variant now in West Virginia
Customers react to temporary Walmart closure in Jackson, Ohio
Customers react to temporary Walmart closure
Man taken to hospital after oxygen tank explodes
Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily

Latest News

Emergency crews respond after a truck and car collided Friday afternoon along Pennsylvania...
One sent to hospital following head-on crash
Healing Your Heart Helping Women With Pregnancy Loss
‘Healing Your Heart’ journal helping women with pregnancy loss
Health goals for the New Year
Health goals for the New Year
Emergency crews work Thursday morning to rescue an elderly pup from a vent.
Emergency crews work together to rescue dog trapped in vent