‘Healing Your Heart’ journal helping women with pregnancy loss

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Healing Your Heart: A Promoted Journal for Pregnancy Loss, helps women as they navigate their own pregnancy and infant losses. Kaylin R. Staten, the book’s author and CEO of Hourglass Media, created and released the book after experiencing two pregnancy losses. The eBook and hardback versions may be purchased on Amazon, Hourglass Media’s website and other book retailers.

