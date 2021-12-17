Advertisement

Health goals for the New Year

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Coach Chris Kringle was on Studio 3 bearing the gift that keeps on giving…fitness!

Coach delivered a free bodyweight based exercise program straight to your mobile device via fitness app.

With holiday travel on deck, these quick, but effective workouts can be done practically anywhere with you bodyweight and a few house or hotel room items to keep you the habit or to get a jump start on those New Year’s health goals!

