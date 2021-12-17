Kanawha County Commission: Filling tables and welcoming new badges

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some families battling food insecurity in our region are getting a helping hand this holiday season, and three new deputies are launching their careers in law enforcement.

On Thursday night, the Kanawha County Commission approved $120,000 worth of funding for food banks in the area. The money was made available through American Rescue Plan funds.

It will be split between 12 different organizations. They include Campbell’s Creek Food Pantry, Sissonville Multipurpose Center, Riverside High School Food Pantry, Clendenin United Methodist Church, Booker T. Washington Center, Mountain Mission, Hansford Center, Good Shepherd Catholic Mission, the Bread of Life, Mountaineer Food Bank, Disc Pantry 1, and Trinity’s Table.

Also, during Thursday’s meeting, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department swore in three new deputies who will begin their duties at the start of the new year. Families of the new deputies were present Thursday night to support their loved ones as they begin this new stage of their careers. One of the new members is joining the ranks with his brother, already on the force.

“It feels good,” said new Deputy Hunter Shamblin. “It’s been a long, real long process. Over two years, so it feels real good. I basically just listened to my brother. He taught me everything there was, how to do it, and how to get ready for everything like this.”

