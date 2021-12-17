Lawrence County Land Bank to facilitate blight demolition projects with state funding

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - In 2021, the state of Ohio included $500 million for Brownfield remediation projects and blight demolition projects. Currently, each of Ohio’s 88 counties can use $500,000 for blight demolition projects.

“The idea that you can turn this around in one day isn’t feasible. But there has to be a point where somebody turns the rudder of the ship and changes the direction of Lawrence County,” said Thomas Schneider with the Lawrence County Land Bank.

Schneider says the the Lawrence County Land Bank has 15 properties identified that need to be torn down. With access to $500,000 in state funding, they can begin accepting applications from government entities in Lawrence County to demolish abandoned, vacant, and blighted properties, both residential and commercial.

“There is some more flexibility to work with other entities, to work with townships and have the Land Bank be the conduit to get those dollars back into where it’s needed,” said Lawrence County Treasurer Tresa Baker.

Applications to receive this first round of funding are due by the end of February. Schneider says he has a sense of urgency to identify and prioritize the properties that need to go.

“You cannot use these properties to help fund your EMS, your sheriff’s department, help your township governments or your school districts,” Schneider said.

As part of previous programs, the Lawrence County Land Bank has already demolished more than 200 properties in recent years.

Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday released a statement praising the efforts of the Land Bank staff.

“We are so proud of what the Land Bank has accomplished thus far, and to be given funding to continue these efforts, is a great opportunity to make a large impact on Lawrence County. Site remediation is a tool that will benefit our residents, local businesses and economic development teams that work so hard to provide economic development opportunities for our community.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.