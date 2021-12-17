Advertisement

Liver recipient and donor out of hospital early

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pittsburgh, Pa. (WSAZ) - Dr. Eric Carter and Isaiah Hayne, the friend who donated 60 percent of his liver to Carter, are both out of the hospital early.

Carter and Isaiah Haynie were released from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Tuesday, less than a week after the two underwent lengthy surgeries.

Melanie Shafer caught up with both of them to see how they’re feeling.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
School districts warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend
Omicron variant now in West Virginia
Man taken to hospital after oxygen tank explodes
Customers react to temporary Walmart closure in Jackson, Ohio
Customers react to temporary Walmart closure
Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily

Latest News

Liver recipient and donor out of hospital early
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
Special Olympians share the field with the Herd
Special Olympians share the field with the Herd
Ohio's Lt. Gov. Jon Husted joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about jobs created...
WSAZ Now Desk | Ohio's Lt, Governor talks jobs and economic outlook for 2022