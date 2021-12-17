Advertisement

Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.(AP Photo/Jessica Hil)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The contestant from Alaska was crowned Miss America at an event Thursday marking the competition’s 100th anniversary.

What began as a 1921 Atlantic City beauty pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone — contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance — with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills.

Emma Broyles from Alaska claimed the centennial crown and a $100,000 college scholarship. She emerged as the winner out of 51 contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia at the competition at a Connecticut casino.

The finale that historically has been featured in a primetime television broadcast was available only to stream this year via NBC’s Peacock service.

