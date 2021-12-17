Advertisement

Missing man from hunting trip found dead after Tennessee tornadoes

Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.
Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – A man from Tallahassee that went missing after tornadoes struck Tennessee has been found dead.

According to WCTV, Jamie Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed the resort where they were staying.

His brother-in-law and nephew, Steve and Grayson Gunn, were also killed in the storm.

Dozens of family members and friends gathered at Hall’s childhood church Thursday for a vigil to celebrate and remember his life.

“It was one of the greatest things I’ve seen, to see how my father’s touched everybody’s life,” said his son, Jamie Hall Jr.

His daughter, Kayla Hall, said seeing the outpouring of support has given the family strength.

“It made me the happiest daddy’s girl in the world to know everybody was out there for my daddy,” she said.

His other daughter, Ashleigh Hall, said her father always wanted to joke around, keep up with the trends and was always thinking of others.

“I know we’re mourning but my dad would want us to also acknowledge and pray for those that lost so much,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
School districts warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend
Omicron variant now in West Virginia
Customers react to temporary Walmart closure in Jackson, Ohio
Customers react to temporary Walmart closure
Man taken to hospital after oxygen tank explodes
Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright, testifies at her trial
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Manchin’s child tax credit stance draws criticism back home
The child care industry has no plan in sight to fix its labor shortage if government aid...
US grapples with shortage of child care workers
Emergency crews respond after a truck and car collided Friday afternoon along Pennsylvania...
One sent to hospital following head-on crash
President Joe Biden addresses graduates of South Carolina State University on Friday.
In South Carolina, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform