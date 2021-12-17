Advertisement

One sent to hospital following head-on crash

Emergency crews respond after a truck and car collided Friday afternoon along Pennsylvania...
Emergency crews respond after a truck and car collided Friday afternoon along Pennsylvania Avenue in Creed, W.Va.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident has shut down a portion of Pennsylvania Avenue Friday afternoon near Creed, West Virginia, according to emergency crews.

The northbound lane and southbound lane are closed as emergency crews respond to the scene.

The accident happened near Seneca Drive.

A woman in a car was taken to the hospital.

We have a crew at the scene.

This developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

