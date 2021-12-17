Record highs pave way for rain

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Record high temperatures on Thursday matched or eclipsed 70 degrees across the region as the warm December weather rolled on. So warm was the air that lawn grass has resumed growing after a month of dormancy. The pattern that has resulted in this spring-like warmth, no surprise to weather fans, can also be partially blamed for the rash of severe wind storms (tornadoes, downburst and a derecho) across the eastern US.

Showers arrived Thursday evening knocking the temperature back into the 50s as a semblance of normality was taking hold. Friday under a mainly gray sky with a north wind temperatures will hover near 50 all day long. While the first half of the day will be dry, new rains will be developing in the afternoon then spilling into the night time hours. Temperatures will rise well into the 50s then low 60s overnight into Saturday thanks to the rains.

Saturday morning may start dry though warm and humid with threatening skies. By afternoon a few showers and thunder squalls will pass. Locally heavy rain would be brief.

Colder, drier air will arrive Saturday night and last thru Sunday into next week.

