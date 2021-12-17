School continues as normal despite TikTok threat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Schools across the country were on high alert Friday because of a vague and viral TikTok threat.

While authorities say the threats aren’t credible, Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams said there were many concerned parents.

“We take all threats seriously,” he said. “Our folks have been trained, our school personnel, our students have all been trained on what to do if there is a situation that would arise.”

Williams said they first found out about the threat Thursday afternoon.

Other school districts like Jackson and Lincoln County schools made posts on Facebook to share the latest information. Many are similar to this:

“Lincoln County school officials, local & state law enforcement are aware of nationwide rumors being spread about the general threat to school systems across the country for December 17, 2021. At this time, there are no known threats regarding this event in the state of West Virginia or Lincoln County Schools. Our school system works closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. If you encounter specific information regarding any threat, please contact law enforcement or local school officials. We take every threat seriously and will investigate and take proper precautions to keep our schools safe. We ask for your cooperation in not spreading unverified rumors on social media. Thank you for your assistance in ensuring the safety of our students and staff.”

-Lincoln County Schools

“Anytime that there is a threat nationally or a situation happens, like happened in Oxford, Michigan, a few weeks back, that raises everyone’s anxiety level,” Williams said.

While we made it through the day without a major event, the threats remained on many people’s minds. Williams said they got both calls and emails from concerned parents about the threats but they never considered closing school for the day.

“No, once you close school the first time then the repeats and the copycats are going to begin, so no,” Williams said.

Kanawha County Schools report there isn’t any noticeable drop in attendance compared to past years despite the threat.

