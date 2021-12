FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Fayette County, 911 dispatchers confirm Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers say someone was shot in the arm.

The shooting happened along 3rd Avenue in Montgomery.

No further details have been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.