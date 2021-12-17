WSAZ Investigates | Safety concerns after man hit, killed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We reached out to state highway officials in West Virginia after a deadly accident involving a pedestrian hit by a pickup truck in Huntington on Monday evening.

The accident happened on 31st Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, claiming the life of John C. Bibbee, 59, of Huntington.

The accident happened in an area with no crosswalks or traffic lights.

Shortly after the accident we spoke to people in the area who say they want to see a crosswalk or traffic light installed somewhere between 6th and 7th Avenue.

“If they just put in something like that I think it would save a lot of lives,” said one woman who lives nearby.

WSAZ took those concerns to the West Virginia Division of Highways, asking if there will be any discussion about putting in those safety measures.

They responded:

There is currently no active DOH study for traffic signalization of Sixth or Seventh Avenue with 31st Street.

Thursday, WSAZ took that answer to people in the area. One woman we spoke with is begging DOH to reconsider the changes, as the nearest crosswalk to houses in the area is on Fifth Avenue.

“If you have to go to the store, you have to walk over 100 yards to go to a cross walk, cross it, come back go to the store and do the same thing back and if you’re on a walker you can’t do that,” she said. “They need to look into it. I mean I know they have a lot on their plate but they need to start looking into the safety of the pedestrians.”

WSAZ also asked DOH officials if there are any protocols to check street lighting after a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

A DOH official said:

DOH lighting crews routinely review lighting operations statewide. Generally, after any severe crash involving a pedestrian, the lighting and or pedestrian signals would be reviewed.

We asked if that review has been scheduled and were told it has been set for next week.

We asked for a time and date, but never heard back.

Neighbors we spoke with did say crews changed the bulbs in the lights a couple weeks ago, and now the street is well lit. Before that was done, however, it was a different story.

“It was like driving in the country. You couldn’t see anything out there and nobody could see you,” a woman said.

WSAZ has also asked DOH officials if they would consider putting in a crosswalk or traffic light in that area. They have not responded.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.