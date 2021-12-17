Advertisement

WSAZ Investigates | Safety concerns after man hit, killed

By Emily Bennett
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We reached out to state highway officials in West Virginia after a deadly accident involving a pedestrian hit by a pickup truck in Huntington on Monday evening.

The accident happened on 31st Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, claiming the life of John C. Bibbee, 59, of Huntington.

The accident happened in an area with no crosswalks or traffic lights.

Shortly after the accident we spoke to people in the area who say they want to see a crosswalk or traffic light installed somewhere between 6th and 7th Avenue.

“If they just put in something like that I think it would save a lot of lives,” said one woman who lives nearby.

WSAZ took those concerns to the West Virginia Division of Highways, asking if there will be any discussion about putting in those safety measures.

They responded:

There is currently no active DOH study for traffic signalization of Sixth or Seventh Avenue with 31st Street.

Thursday, WSAZ took that answer to people in the area. One woman we spoke with is begging DOH to reconsider the changes, as the nearest crosswalk to houses in the area is on Fifth Avenue.

“If you have to go to the store, you have to walk over 100 yards to go to a cross walk, cross it, come back go to the store and do the same thing back and if you’re on a walker you can’t do that,” she said. “They need to look into it. I mean I know they have a lot on their plate but they need to start looking into the safety of the pedestrians.”

WSAZ also asked DOH officials if there are any protocols to check street lighting after a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

A DOH official said:

DOH lighting crews routinely review lighting operations statewide. Generally, after any severe crash involving a pedestrian, the lighting and or pedestrian signals would be reviewed.

We asked if that review has been scheduled and were told it has been set for next week.

We asked for a time and date, but never heard back.

Neighbors we spoke with did say crews changed the bulbs in the lights a couple weeks ago, and now the street is well lit. Before that was done, however, it was a different story.

“It was like driving in the country. You couldn’t see anything out there and nobody could see you,” a woman said.

WSAZ has also asked DOH officials if they would consider putting in a crosswalk or traffic light in that area. They have not responded.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily
Customers react to temporary Walmart closure in Jackson, Ohio
Customers react to temporary Walmart closure
Kentucky State Police say 63-year-old Randell Nichols was involved in the murder of Kelly Glover.
Second arrest made in Elliott County cold case
Danny Webb, 67, was taken into custody after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children...
Man arrested for child pornography
Woman dies after crash on US 23

Latest News

Tracey Hill said she noticed the vandalism Sunday.
Family’s storage unit vandalized; late husband’s belongings destroyed and stolen
Lawrence County Land Bank to facilitate blight demolition projects with state funding
Lawrence County Land Bank to facilitate blight demolition projects with state funding
Herd, Cajuns enjoy New Orleans Bowl experience
Herd, Cajuns enjoy New Orleans Bowl experience
Plane pulling into terminal at Yeager airport.
What to know traveling through Yeager Airport