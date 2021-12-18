Charleston police investigate shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the cities West side.

According to CPD a male was shot in the arm sometime before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim has been uncooperative with law enforcement.

At this time there are no suspects. Police do not believe the shooting happened at the scene they were dispatched too.

There are also no witnesses.

