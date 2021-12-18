Crash closes northbound lanes of Corridor G

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Corridor G (U.S. 119) are closed Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in South Charleston, Metro 911 said.

The accident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Eagle Drive.

Dispatchers tell us injuries are involved, but the extent of them is unknown.

Crews from the South Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.