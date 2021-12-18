Advertisement

Crash closes northbound lanes of Corridor G

The northbound lanes of Corridor G (U.S. 119) are closed Friday night after a two-vehicle crash...
The northbound lanes of Corridor G (U.S. 119) are closed Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in South Charleston
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Corridor G (U.S. 119) are closed Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in South Charleston, Metro 911 said.

The accident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Eagle Drive.

Dispatchers tell us injuries are involved, but the extent of them is unknown.

Crews from the South Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene.

