First Warning Forecast | Mainly dry, seasonable weather leading up to Christmas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a recent wet stretch, a fairly dry week of weather sets up leading into Christmas this coming Saturday. Chillier, and definitely more seasonable, temperatures can be expected during this time period as well. By late Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, however, snow lovers and those wishing for a white Christmas may not like the fact that a few rain showers are in the forecast as temperatures trend milder.

Following a narrow band of heavy rain that passed Saturday afternoon and early evening, lingering patchy light rain/drizzle can be expected for the rest of the evening and hours. With a gusty breeze, temperatures sharply drop behind a cold front and will level out near 40 degrees by midnight.

A few showers linger overnight, otherwise drier air settles in under an overcast sky. Low temperatures fall to the mid 30s, just slightly above freezing.

On Sunday, expect a chilled day stuck in the clouds. A few flurries may even fly at times. Temperatures will be stuck in the 30s much of the day, with a brief late-day surge to 40 degrees possible.

A nice stretch of weather sets up Monday through Thursday with a decent amount of sunshine each day. Temperatures will be near seasonable each afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Mornings start in the mid to upper 20s.

Much of Christmas Eve on Friday stays dry with a mix of clouds and sun, but a few rain showers are possible late in the day and during the evening. High temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

A few rain showers may linger into Christmas Day on Saturday. No snow is currently in the forecast as Christmas morning even starts with temperatures above the freezing mark in the 40s. The afternoon sees temperatures rising to the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.