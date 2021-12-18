Hecla Water rates increasing in January

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Starting in the new year, one water company’s customers can expect to see their bills go up.

Hecla Water General Manager Tony Howard said the extra funds from the 4 to 5% increase are needed to keep their service reliable.

“If you want things to last long, you have to replace them,” Howard said.

He says their goal is to keep their lines and equipment upgraded and replaced before they deteriorate to the point where it becomes a major problem.

“Hecla Water was established in 1969, so we’re getting close to 51, 52 years old, and everything we put in the ground or put up as infrastructure is starting to deteriorate,” Howard said.

The company serves 14,000 customers from Proctorville to Hanging Rock.

The average customer can expect a $3 to $4 increase on their bill starting in January. The last rate increase was January of 2020.

“We do our rate increases based on need, not on any kind of timeline,” Howard said.

Crews replace more than 600 aging lines a year, and they’re scheduling to replace tanks and pump stations before they age out.

“We can’t kick the can down the road for the next generation,” Howard said. “We have to fix things while we’re here and take care of it and leave the system better than we found it.”

Howard also says they’ve completed more than half of their water treatment plant upgrades in Athalia, and that $9 million project is expected to be completed next year.

“We invest our money back into our system,” he said. “We want to make sure we don’t deteriorate and have major outages.”

He says they have 288 acres in Franklin Furnace, where they’ll be building another tank to make their service more reliable.

