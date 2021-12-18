Hospital implements occasional diversion status; ambulances tack on drive time

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - When unexpected emergencies arise, people like Tolby Markham, who lives in Wellston, Ohio, expect an ambulance to take them to the nearest hospital in minutes.

“It’s a life-threatening situation … say, I have a heart attack or a stroke,” Markham said.

However, during the past few weeks, those who live in Jackson County, where Holzer is the only hospital in that county, have been forced to find other options at times.

“We had one patient that waited over 200 hours for a bed last week,” Mike Canady, chief executive officer at Holzer Health System, said.

Canady says a combination of patients who are waiting to be administered into the hospital as well as staffing issues is why Holzer has gone on and off of a diversion status at their hospitals in Jackson and Gallipolis.

A diversion status means they are not able to accept any ambulance arrivals.

“The thing that keeps me up at night more than anything else is worrying that we have a patient that needs our services and we’re not able to provide those services,” Canady said.

He says the impact of COVID-19 sparks reasons for the shortages. For example, he says there has been instances where nurses have gotten burned out or accepted another job as a travel nurse that makes more money.

This unbalanced ratio of not enough staff and overflowing patients is why the hospital has to divert ambulance patients elsewhere.

“The next hospital we would go to would be Gallia County, which when it’s on a diversion at the same time as Jackson County, then we have to divert to SOMC in Portsmouth or Adena in Ross County,” said Ryan Pelletier, who is the Wellston Fire Chief.

Pelletier says the extra drive time to take patients to other hospitals in the region can tack on 45 minutes to an hour.

“What keeps me up at night is situations like this,” Pelletier said.

Minutes that Markham says can mean the difference between life and death.

“It’s very scary,” Markham said.

Canady says Holzer has seen an uptick in COVID-19 patients during the last couple of months, especially in October.

He stresses the importance of getting vaccinated to help hospitals like Holzer not become so overwhelmed, which would in turn assist in not having to implement diversion statuses as frequently.

As of Friday afternoon, Canady says Holzer has taken down their diversion status at both Jackson and Gallipolis hospitals.

The hospital says they’ll continue to re-evaluate every 12 hours to see if another diversion status is needed.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.