Hurricane woman sentenced for part in Captiol riot

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One woman has been sentenced for her part in the Captiol riot on January 6 nearly one year later.

College student and Hurricane native, Gracyn Courtright, climbed through a broken window at the Nation’s Capitol and posted a photo of herself holding a ‘members only’ sign.

On Friday she was sentenced to 30 days in prison for her actions, a year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.

She was the youngest of the rioters to be charged.

