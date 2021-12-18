Hurricane woman sentenced for part in Captiol riot

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One woman has been sentenced for her part in the Captiol riot on January 6 nearly one year later.

College student and Hurricane native, Gracyn Courtright, climbed through a broken window at the Nation’s Capitol and posted a photo of herself holding a ‘members only’ sign.

On Friday she was sentenced to 30 days in prison for her actions, a year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.

She was the youngest of the rioters to be charged.

