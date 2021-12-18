‘Kentucky Strong’ tea benefits western Kentucky tornado relief efforts

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - After a tornado devastated communities in western Kentucky, people around the country have been looking for ways to help those who were impacted. In downtown Ironton, two small business owners felt the urge to do the same.

“With this going on so close to Christmas, it just seemed like the right thing to do,” said Nicole Havens.

Havens and co-owner Madison Greenwalt opened Ironton Nutrition in early December. The tornado damage in western Kentucky struck a chord with both of them.

“We worked that following Sunday and I thought, what can we do?” Greenwalt said.

Neither could imagine going through such a tragedy. So they went to work and created the ‘Kentucky Strong’ tea with a unique blend of flavors, and only made inside their downtown Ironton shop.

“It is a lemon-lime flavor with blue raspberry and blueberry. We wanted to go with blue because of Kentucky,” said Havens. “These flavors together are very popular. The lemon-lime is kind of sour, and the blueberry is sweet, so it is the perfect in-between.”

The drink serves as a creative way for the small business owners to lend a helping hand. Proceeds from the ‘Kentucky Strong’ tea will be donated to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, with the hopes of making a difference in the lives of those who are trying to pick up the pieces after the devastating tornado.

“It’s very heartwarming to know that we can help people. We’re so new here, so not a lot of people even know that we are here. Seeing new people come in just for the fundraiser has been nice,” Havens said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.