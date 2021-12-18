Advertisement

Man arrested after making domestic threat, not surrendering to police for hours

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CATTLETSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - One man is behind bars after police say he threatened to kill a woman, and hid inside a home from police for nearly four hours Friday evening.

Officers were called to the 100 block of High Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Friday for a woman who claimed she had been assaulted, according to Cattletsburg Police Chief Cameron Logan.

The victim managed to escape the home but told dispatchers Kirk was inside and armed with a rifle. Police say the victim claimed Kirk made comments that he would kill her and police officers too.

When officers arrived on scene they secured the property, and tried speaking with Kirk to come out via telephone. Chief Cameron said Kirk advised police he ‘had several guns’ but never directly threatened officers.

Ashland Police Department’s Special Response Team was called in to assist.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home but Kirk would still not come out. Chief Cameron said at that point, the special response team pepper sprayed inside the home to lure Kirk out.

Kirk is facing wanton endangerment, assault, and resisting arrest.

Police say they are familiar with Kirk, and this is not the first time they’ve been called to the residence.

Body County Sheriff’s Department also sent officers to help secure the scene.

