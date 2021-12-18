Advertisement

Person hit and killed by vehicle; roadway closed

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person was hit and killed Friday evening by a vehicle on U.S. 119 in South Williamson, Kentucky State Police say.

Troopers say the incident was reported around 6:22 p.m. near the Walmart store there.

Investigators say the roadway will be closed for several hours during the investigation.

Other details are unavailable. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

