Pikeville hosts Christmas with a First Responder for local children

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police, Fire, EMS, and Dispatch came together on Saturday, Dec. 18 to give back to children in their community.

“That’s what Christmas is about is giving and that’s the way that it always should be,” said Pikeville Fire Department Battalion Chief Mitch Case. “So, just taking care of taking care of our neighbors, that’s what it’s about.”

First responders from throughout the town teamed up with community and corporate sponsors, such as McDonald’s and Save-a-Lot, to ensure children had plenty of gifts for Christmas. They also provided a warm breakfast and played plenty of games with the kids.

“There’s such a different feeling to be able to be here and take care of these kids and families in a whole different way than being there as a fireman, EMS call, or a police officer,” said Pikeville PD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “We’re getting back to kind of a normalcy, everybody is having fun, playing with their toys, and I think some of the firemen and policemen both are playing with toys also.”

All of the first responders were thankful to have this time to bond with the community and give children a very Merry Christmas.

“They need to know that if they need something, all they have to do is come to us,” said Battalion Chief Case. “Come to us and not be afraid of us. We’re here to help in any way we possibly can.”

Pikeville PD also has another way to raise additional funds for next year’s Christmas with a First Responder event.

Recently, Pikeville PD Police Records Administrator Elizabeth Thompson authored a children’s book, which was also illustrated by local artist Christoper Epling, titled “Hammy Visits the Police Station” in order to raise funds for community outreach and teach kids an important lesson.

“They do more than just, you know, answer complaints and write tickets,” said Thompson. “They give back to the community, they work out in the community, they change tires, they help save animals, they come to you in any sort of emergency that we can respond to.”

A book signing was held at the Shoppes at 225 in downtown Pikeville on Saturday, but the book is still available to buy. Anyone wanting to support the cause and get a copy of Thompson’s book can stop by the Pikeville Police Department, or download it on Amazon Kindle for $5.

