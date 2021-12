HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A stabbing Friday night sent a man to the hospital in Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported just after 8 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of 14th Street.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unavailable. No one has been arrested in the case.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.