First Warning Forecast | Quiet, cool stretch leads up to warmer, possibly damp holiday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just to come out and say it, the odds of a white Christmas for the region continue to decrease with each passing day and forecast update. However, this probably comes as no surprise considering a white Christmas is not exactly a common occurrence around here anyway. In the days leading up to the holiday, dry and seasonably cool weather can be expected. By late Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, a few rain showers are possible in the warmer air. So while the weather looks good for last-minute holiday preparations, it may be a bit difficult to get into the Christmas spirit with no snow in sight.

Sunday evening stays dry and chilled under a continued thick overcast. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the mid 30s.

Cloud cover slowly decreases overnight, giving way to a clearer start to Monday by sunrise. This will allow low temperatures to drop to the low to mid 20s as frost develops.

Monday sees lots of sunshine with a light wind. High temperatures rise to the upper 40s.

Despite some passing clouds at times, Tuesday through Thursday stay generally sunny and dry with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Morning temperatures, meanwhile, will be quite cold as they fall to the 20s.

By Christmas Eve on Friday, cloud cover begins to increase across the area. The daytime hours look fairly dry, but some rain showers are likely to pass after dark. High temperatures turn much warmer and rise to the upper 50s.

A few showers may linger into Christmas Day under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach near 60 degrees!

By Sunday, a mostly sunny sky returns with afternoon temperatures cooling to near 50 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.