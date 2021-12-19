Advertisement

One dead in head-on collision

One person dead after a head-on collision in Meigs County on Saturday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a crash in Meigs County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened Saturday night just after 8 p.m. on U.S. 33 near mile post 24.

Officials say 24-year-old Kaila Christian of Statesville, North Carolina was driving westbound on U.S. 33 attempting to pass another vehicle and collided with a semi traveling eastbound head-on.

The passenger, who OSHP says was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Holzer Medical Center in Pomeroy for his injuries.

Christian was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The road was closed for about four hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

