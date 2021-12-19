St. Albans Police hand out gift cards during traffic stops to help families during holiday season

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The St. Albans Police Department along with the 25177 Foundation gave out gift cards for gas and groceries instead of handing out traffic citations Saturday.

Foundation President and the City of St. Albans Vice Mayor, Walter Hall, said it was a day of random acts of kindness.

“We are not pulling you over to give citations,” he said. “We are pulling you over to give you a treat. A Christmas gift in the season of giving.”

In addition to giving out gift cards, Hall paid for families’ groceries at Kroger.

“Putting a smile on someone’s face touches your heart but when they start crying it secures the reason we are doing this,” said Hall.

For Jerry Nichols who got pulled over with a tail light out, he was met with a nice surprise as St. Albans police officer Lt. Sheila Pinson handed him a gas card.

“What I am going to do today is just give you a warning,” Pinson said.

The act put a smile on Jerry’s face.

“Helped me very much with a gift card for gas and getting a warning for my tail light,” said Jerry.

Lt. Pinson handed out cards to others including a single mom and a family who was out Christmas shopping. She says it helps the community as a whole.

“This is a good way for us to get out here and show that we do care about the community,” Pinson said. “We do like to give back. We are here for you.”

Hall spent the day inside the grocery store walking up to families and offering to pay for their groceries.

“The one lady I went to and offered her groceries she was dealing with a brain tumor,” he said. “She had gone through three surgeries and she has three boys. She said ‘you don’t know how much I needed this today.”

He says he told her to put a little extra in her cart for her family.

The 25177 Foundation is aimed to help kids and families in the St. Albans community with various resources.

