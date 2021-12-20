2 arrested after drugs seized in eastern Ky. traffic stop

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Michigan faces drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop on state Route 40 in Paintsville that turned up heroin and other substances, Kentucky State Police said Monday.

Jaylon Ivey of Roseville, Michigan, faces three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, including heroin.

Kentucky State Police troopers and several Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies made the stop on Route 40 East. Investigators say it was part of an ongoing investigation.

Another man, Ronald Wheeler of Salyersville, was arrested and served with two bench warrants. As Wheeler was being booked into the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, an illegal substance was found hidden on his person. He was charged with first-degree promoting contraband.

