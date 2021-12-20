20th Street underpass closure announced
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 20th Street underpass will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Huntington Sanitary Board announced Monday.
The closure will happened between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The Huntington Sanitary Board says the closure is to replace piping and valves and install a rebuilt pump.
