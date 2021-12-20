20th Street underpass closure announced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 20th Street underpass will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Huntington Sanitary Board announced Monday.

The closure will happened between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The Huntington Sanitary Board says the closure is to replace piping and valves and install a rebuilt pump.

