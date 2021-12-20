Advertisement

Clarksburg man arrested after allegedly striking man with hatchet

A Clarksburg man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly struck a man with a hatchet several times, officers said.
Timothy Connolly
Timothy Connolly(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly struck a man with a hatchet several times, officers said.

Officers said they responded to a disturbance complaint in Clarksburg and located a man upon arrival that had been injured.

The man told officers that Timothy Connolly, 43, of Clarksburg, had struck him several times with a hatchet, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they seen that the man had been struck three times in the back with a hatchet with cuts on the right side of his lower back, his upper left shoulder, the center of his chest, and two fingers on his right hand.

The criminal complaint says Connolly stated that he struck the victim after being read his Miranda Rights by officers.

Connolly has been charged with malicious assault.

