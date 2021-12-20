Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 27 additional deaths, 780 new cases reported

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 20, 2021, there are currently 8,934 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 27 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,191 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old male from Nicholas County, a 32-year old male from Braxton County, an 84-year old male from Ohio County, a 69-year old male from Jackson County, a 59-year old female from Wayne County, a 64-year old male from Barbour County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old male from Preston County, a 72-year old female from Randolph County, a 64-year old female from Jackson County, a 65-year old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year old female from Lewis County, a 73-year old female from Jackson County, a 59-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Wetzel County, a 60-year old female from Braxton County, a 62-year old male from Monongalia County, an 86-year old female from Marshall County, an 82-year old male from Taylor County, a 74-year old female from Wyoming County, a 67-year old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year old male from Monroe County, an 84-year old female from Nicholas County, a 59-year old female from Upshur County, and a 72-year old female from Mingo County.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counites, 17 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System, indicating a high transmission rate. Four counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

10,585 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported, according to the WV DHHR.

As of Monday, 615 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 209 have been admitted to the ICU and 116 are on ventilators.

301,446 COVID-19 positive West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 64 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Applications for the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition are open for individuals over the age of 50 who have been fully vaccinated and who received their booster shot after December 7, 2021 to receive a $50 prepaid visa gift card. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/senior-registration.

